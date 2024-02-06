Bah. The entertainment ends all too soon.
For all his bluster about how people were liberals and RINO’s, it didn’t take much for Aberdeen based congressional explorer Toby Doeden to duck out of a race against Congressman Dusty Johnson. According to a fairly quiet story out this AM on the Dakota Scout website…
Toby Doeden’s consideration of a bid for Congress will not materialize to an official run for the office in 2024.
The Aberdeen native confirmed to The Dakota Scout Tuesday that he has decided against doing so after having formed an exploratory committee in January.
Instead, Doeden says, he intends to get more involved in politics on the other side of things — campaigning and fundraising for more candidates with “conservative values.”
I notice he STILL doesn’t talk about being Republican, because as evidenced from earlier posts here at the SDWC, we poked holes in that pretty quickly by showing that he hasn’t voted in a Republican Primary over the past 20 years.
I’m a little surprised that the hot air balloon that was this campaign deflated so quickly after this public record poked a hole in it.
But so it goes.
Darn it. I didn’t even have a chance to use some of the other material I’d gathered. And what am I going to do with those buttons?
Moving on…
5 thoughts on “Congressional Explorer Doeden Ducks Dusty; backs out of race.”
Trust me Pat, you will get to use the other material you have. Trust me, this isn’t the end of this dipstick…never is.
Donate a couple of Buttons to your Lincoln day dinner, I’ll get $50 to the county party for a couple of those buttons
That sounds like a great silent auction item for the Brown CO GOP Lincoln Day Dinner – a basket of Doeden Dumpster fire buttons!
Nice going Pat. Well, he did predict that he would be bought off.
Doeden Dumpster fire buttons would be a huge hit in Aberdeen! Toby energized plenty of local citizens but not for the reasons that would benefit him politically.