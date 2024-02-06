Congressional Explorer Doeden Ducks Dusty; backs out of race.

Bah. The entertainment ends all too soon.

For all his bluster about how people were liberals and RINO’s, it didn’t take much for Aberdeen based congressional explorer Toby Doeden to duck out of a race against Congressman Dusty Johnson. According to a fairly quiet story out this AM on the Dakota Scout website…

Toby Doeden’s consideration of a bid for Congress will not materialize to an official run for the office in 2024. The Aberdeen native confirmed to The Dakota Scout Tuesday that he has decided against doing so after having formed an exploratory committee in January. Instead, Doeden says, he intends to get more involved in politics on the other side of things — campaigning and fundraising for more candidates with “conservative values.”

Read the story here.

I notice he STILL doesn’t talk about being Republican, because as evidenced from earlier posts here at the SDWC, we poked holes in that pretty quickly by showing that he hasn’t voted in a Republican Primary over the past 20 years.

I’m a little surprised that the hot air balloon that was this campaign deflated so quickly after this public record poked a hole in it.

But so it goes.

Darn it. I didn’t even have a chance to use some of the other material I’d gathered. And what am I going to do with those buttons?

Moving on…