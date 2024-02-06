A few tardy Campaign Finance reports out there, according to the Secretary of State.

I’ve been keeping an eye on the campaign finance reports filed with the Seretary of State’s office in their reporting system. And it appears that the SOS office is listing some noteworthy reports that seem to be missing that were supposed to be filed on on JANUARY 26, 2024 for the Year End reports that were due.

According to information on the Secretary of State’s website, Statewide candidates owed the SOS the 2023 Year-end report, as well as statewide political parties (not county parties), Statewide PAC’s, and Statewide Ballot Question committees. All should have had their reports in by now.. and their website list a few that they say have not met that benchmark. So, who ended up on Secretary of State Monae’s Johnson’s naughty list as of this morning as not having submitted their reports yet?

Former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg has a double hit of being on the list. Once for his PAC $99 for Freedom, and once for his Statewide Candidate Committee Jason for South Dakota. Dude.. get your reports in. You seriously don’t need more bad press.

Travis Ismay, sponsor of the “An Initiated Measure Repealing South Dakota’s Medical Marijuana Program,” – the measure that the SOS may have screwed up in approving the petition, obviously hasn’t counted his lucky stars, because his ballot question committee has yet to file their ballot question committee campaign finance statement.

Former legislative candidate, and now chair of SD Gun Owners Michael Boyle seems to be missing the latest SDSOS Campaign Finance report. Which, you would think should bar a group from sending out flourescent postcards in the next primary if they can’t file their campaign report. There ought to be a law…

Gideon Oakes over at the Libertarian Party should know better, but his party group is listed as not having their report in. Libertarians must believe as much in not filing reports as they do in not winning elections.

South Dakota State Representative Jon Hansen counts among his various soapboxes the Life Defense Fund, but running an organization must not be his strong suit, as this ballot question committee is on Monae Johnson’s naughty list under the “not submitted” status.

Joe Kirby and De Knudson might want Open Primaries, but they don’t seem to have opened their books for their ballot committee on a timely basis, as the SOS also has them on the tardy list for not filing their report by January 26.

State Rep. Peri Pourier didn’t file her Strengthening Common Ground PAC. And while State Rep. Liz May might claim to have conservative principles, filing a timely report for her Conservative Principles PAC would not seem to be included among them.

And finally, the Adam Broin/Dave Roetman group Ripple Effect had been on the “didn’t file your PAC” list at about the time of the deadline, but then mysteriously disappeared. A review of their organizational landing page on the Secretary of State’s website seems to show no record for a report having been filed. So… are they tardy, or aren’t they a week-and-a-half after the deadline?

We’ll keep watching the report filings.