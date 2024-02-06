Flags at Half-Staff Statewide in Honor of Chief Deputy Ken Prorok

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem ordered that flags be flown at half-staff statewide from sunrise until sunset on Thursday February 8, 2024, in honor of Moody County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Ken Prorok, who was killed in the line of duty on February 2.

“We are grateful for the life and service of Chief Deputy Prorok – he is a true hero,” said Governor Noem. “My prayers are with Chief Deputy Prorok’s family, friends, and the entire community.”

Visitation for Chief Deputy Prorok will be from 5:00-8:00pm CT on Wednesday February 7 at the Chester Area High School Gymnasium (101 2nd Ave, Chester, SD, 57016). Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm CT on Thursday February 8 at Dakota Prairie Playhouse (1205 Washing Ave N, Madison, SD, 57042).

