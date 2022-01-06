Congressman Dusty Johnson offers comment on January 6 insurrection anniversary. “Lawlessness does not prevail.” January 6, 2022January 6, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns pic.twitter.com/wmKNpxMjnY — Rep. Dusty Johnson (@RepDustyJohnson) January 6, 2022 Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
5 thoughts on “Congressman Dusty Johnson offers comment on January 6 insurrection anniversary. “Lawlessness does not prevail.””
This was not an insurrection, everyone stop calling it that. It was a protest with some rowdy people that got into the capital building and took pictures and souvenirs. No one stormed the capital building with guns and the intent to harm government workers/politicians.
Now THAT is funny. And sad.
You re wrong ska. It was tourists that got overcome with emotion. Just ask the sworn law enforcement that where there that day.
Caught you on sdpb dusty. And I agree. Many fine people. On both sides.
Well said Dusty