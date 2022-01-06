Party without candidates for Governor, Congress canceling big event citing COVID

The South Dakota Democrat Party is announcing today that they’re canceling their big New Year’s Gala event citing COVID. But I can’t help but notice that they’re also the party without any candidates as well…

Due to Covid-19 we’re cancelling the New Year’s Gala this Saturday. If you’ve purchased a ticket, check your email for more information. — SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) January 6, 2022

Might just be a coincidence.