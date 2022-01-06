The South Dakota Democrat Party is announcing today that they’re canceling their big New Year’s Gala event citing COVID. But I can’t help but notice that they’re also the party without any candidates as well…
Due to Covid-19 we’re cancelling the New Year’s Gala this Saturday. If you’ve purchased a ticket, check your email for more information.
— SD Democratic Party (@SoDakDems) January 6, 2022
Might just be a coincidence.
3 thoughts on “Party without candidates for Governor, Congress canceling big event citing COVID”
And here I thought this was when they’d really start turning things around.
So you “Publicains gonna start eating your own when the Demos are gone? You sure as heck made it happen with gerrymandering, etc
What is left are ballot measure activists. The grifters used whatever was left of that party to profit personally from it or some agenda. Ironically they along with some Libertarians worked to pass their own voter suppression entity here in South Dakota. lol