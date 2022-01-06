Republican Matt Doyle files to run in D7 House, possibly triggering primary. Roughly 15 or so GOP primaries so far.

Republican Matt Doyle of Brookings has filed paperwork to form a campaign committee in support of a race for District 7 House, making him the third candidate in that race and triggering yet another primary election in this already busy season.

And it’s just plain getting crazy as I’m counting over 15 primaries so far, and we’re not through the first week in January. What primaries are out there/strongly rumored so far…

D2 House – Sjaarda, Schoenbeck & Kull

D3 House – Weis, Perry, Rylance, Possibly Dennert, and I’ve heard another may also get in.

D4 House – Deutsch, Grimm, and I’m told another.

D5 House – Bartels, Kallies & Kobat

D7 House – …As mentioned

D9 House – Milstead, Soye, Fonkert.. possibly one other

D11 House – Karr, Mulder, Bonynge

D12 House – Jamison, Schuster, Heisey

D16 House – Jensen, Vasgaard and Karla Lems. Lems announced before redistricting, so we’ll see if she moves forward.

D25 House – Gross, Hansen, Pischke

D30 House – Watch for a primary in some configuration.. this district is somewhat fluid at the moment.

D34 House – Derby, Olson, Twiggs

D1 Senate – Rumors are flying that Current D3 State Rep. Dennert may abandon District 3 for District 1, and challenge incumbent Senator Mike Rohl, who was one of the Senate’s hardest-charging giant slayers in the last election, where he took out long-time Dem Legislator Susan Wismer in a traditionally Dem District. You would think that this would be dumb on Dennert’s part, but with the crowded D3 House field, neither path is attractive, so rolling the dice might be an acceptable risk for him.

D2 Senate – Spencer Wrightsman is the lone ranger in the race right now, but rumors are that the field may get crowded, as there are a lot of people interested.

D3 Senate – Long-time legislator Al Novstrup is being challenged by newcomer Rachel Dix. Dix has strong community involvement for her age, so this could be one to watch.

D12 Senate – Arch Beal is running for the Senate, but there are rumors that an insurance executive might be jumping in to run for that seat as well.

D24 Senate – Incumbent Mary Duvall has a challenge from the right in former Pierre City Commissioner & current state employee Jim Mehlhaff

D25 Senate – Incumbent Marsha Symens is being challenged by former legislator Kevin Crisp.

D26 Senate – Newcomer Republican Christian Skunk and return Republican candidate Joel Koskan will be going head to head for the seat being vacated by Democrat Troy Heinert.

D31 Senate – With incumbent Tim Johns stepping back, Ron Moeller had already been in the race, and I’ve heard rumors of a strong contender also stepping up to run for the race as well.

Did I say 15? OK, we’re at 20 already at the legislative level. Plus there’s a few more rumored, and more that I’m sure will develop, which I’ll keep to myself.

Don’t forget that at the statewide level, we have primary elections for US Senate, Congress and Governor. And prospective convention fights for Attorney General, School and Lands, and as of this week, Secretary of State.

Since the last election there have been several advocacy group who have popped up with plans to run their own candidates for various offices.. but most of those don’t come with any money, so we’ll see if that have any measurable effect or to what extent they get involved (or try to take credit).

On the D side of things, so far Democrats have one primary for D15 House with incumbents Linda Duba & Jamie Smith being challenged by (Current? Former? ACLU employee) Kadyn Wittman… and that’s about it. Forget primaries for statewide office, as they sort-of have one candidate for the US Senate race, and that is it. They have yet to field a candidate for Congress or Governor, and Constitutional Candidates for many years have been those they can talk into it.

And that’s what I know this morning.