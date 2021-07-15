Congressman Dusty Johnson raises over $450k, tops $1.5 Million Cash on Hand in latest FEC Report

Whoever decides to challenge Congressman Dusty Johnson is definitely going to get the full Dusty when the campaign kicks off – because he’s adding to a total that’s now over $1.5 Million dollars in campaign cash.

Dusty Johnson July 2021 FEC Report by Pat Powers on Scribd

Dusty is reporting $453,727.16 in net contributions this quarter against only $50,188.37 in expenses, putting him at a strong $1,547,538.42 for the 2022 Congressional race to match his reported status as one of South Dakota’s most liked political figures.