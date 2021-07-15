On the same day that US Senator John Thune is reporting that he has $14.7 Million in the bank to wage a campaign with, Bruce Whalen, former Congressional candidate and one of the two announced primary election candidates seeking to challenge him, is offering a counterpoint to Thune running a competent campaign and raising money by going Full Pillow Guy!
Bruce might be a gol-darned campaign genius, because everyone knows that quoting Mike Lindell’s election claims is the surest pathway to electoral victory.
(That was sarcasm for the people who don’t get it. Which more than likely includes both of his supporters. )
2 thoughts on “Candidate for US Senate Bruce Whalen has apparently gone Full Pillow Guy”
I just watched the AZ Senate hearing.
As a tech guy myself, I can tell you that if/when they get the Splunk logs, it will close the loop that access to the Dominion EMS went through the same routers that were used by the Sheriff.
Mike’s people are tied into NSA resources as well as ground truth wireless packet sniffing (the traffic is reported as being unencrypted) .. they were outside polling locations with mobile units for listening to wifi traffic as well as interfacing with cameras inside the rooms (??). This gives them time stamps and packet signatures for subpoenas.
I’m not sure why it is risky for a candidate to campaign on election integrity right now given the plethora of evidence available and being actively covered up by a shrinking cabal of incompetent, corrupt spooks.
Crazy time to be alive.
Sincerely,
John Dale, MS MIS
If Biden and this congress is able to roll back tax cuts, one could argue that it’s Thune’s fault for whipping votes against election integrity measures in the Senate when the pressure was on.
As always, I leave room for the possibility that there is a bigger plan that I don’t understand.
Unless/until I see the evidence of that, I have to assume that Senator Thune, through his own cowardice, put the republic in grave danger (the enemy’s strength only swells).
I’m glad for his work on beef packing, though.
Sincerely,
John Dale