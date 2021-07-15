Candidate for US Senate Bruce Whalen has apparently gone Full Pillow Guy

On the same day that US Senator John Thune is reporting that he has $14.7 Million in the bank to wage a campaign with, Bruce Whalen, former Congressional candidate and one of the two announced primary election candidates seeking to challenge him, is offering a counterpoint to Thune running a competent campaign and raising money by going Full Pillow Guy!

Bruce might be a gol-darned campaign genius, because everyone knows that quoting Mike Lindell’s election claims is the surest pathway to electoral victory.

(That was sarcasm for the people who don’t get it. Which more than likely includes both of his supporters. )