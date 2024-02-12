Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Office Now Accepting Summer 2024 Internship Applications

Johnson’s Office Now Accepting Summer 2024 Internship Applications

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.) announced that his office is seeking internship applicants for the summer in his Washington, D.C., Rapid City, Aberdeen, and Sioux Falls offices.

Duties of a congressional intern will include researching legislation, attending committee hearings and briefings, leading tours of the U.S. Capitol, handling constituent phone calls, sorting mail, and providing support to the staff and the Congressman. Interns will work closely with staff while developing their research, writing, and communications skills. Most importantly, they will gain an in-depth understanding of the federal legislative branch while helping to serve South Dakota constituents.

Applicants interested in federal tribal relations or Native American issues are encouraged to apply for the Ben Reifel Internship based in the Washington, D.C. office. The ideal candidate would intern for a minimum of six weeks and have a desire to serve South Dakota’s tribal communities.

“Our interns get to work in a fast-paced, collaborative work environment,” said Johnson. “Serving as a congressional intern is a once-in-a-lifetime experience that sets individuals up for success, regardless of their career path.”

Interested applicants should complete the online internship application no later than March 3, 2024. More information about the internship program, along with the application, can be found online. Resumes should be submitted at dustyjohnson.house.gov/services/internships.

###