Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Column: Teenage Dream

Teenage Dream

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

August 25, 2023

When I was a teenager, I was eager to start my first job. When I wasn’t doing homework or running track, I wanted something else to do – I didn’t like to sit around. A part-time job was a great option for me. Plus, I really needed the extra cash if I wanted to go on dates or have gas money.

At the time, a part-time job was something to keep me busy, but looking back, I learned what it meant to work hard from a young age. That’s a value that can’t be understated, especially in this day and age. Work is not punishment, but it’s an opportunity to solve problems, sharpen our skillsets, and help others.

These skills don’t just happen overnight – they take time to develop with hours and days of applying yourself to learn and improve. Unfortunately for our teens, the hours they’re allowed to spend in the workplace are limited. Currently, 14- and 15-year-olds can only work 18 hours per week during the school year. That’s not even two and a half traditional 8-hour shifts. Current regulations don’t allow teens to work past 9:00PM year-round – including summer break – or past 7:00PM during the school year. They’re not allowed to work even if they wanted to, but they can make the decision to play in football games until 9:30PM or play video games through the night.

I introduced a bill to alleviate these restrictions to give teenagers the option to work a little bit more if they want to. Hear me out. I’m not saying all kids need to work 40-hour weeks or slack off on schoolwork or extra curriculars. What I am saying is if teenagers want to work a couple extra hours in a week and make investments in their future, they should have the flexibility to make that choice.

My bill, the Teenagers Earning Everyday Necessary Skills (TEENS) Act, increases the number of workable hours per week from 18 to 24, and allows teens to work from 7:00AM to 9:00PM year-round. We want to raise kids who make wise choices. Many teens love their summer jobs. We should encourage them to continue those jobs if they want to, not restrict their ability to do so.

###