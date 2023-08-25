Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: The World’s Best Hope

The World’s Best Hope

By: Governor Kristi Noem

August 25, 2023

The Great Seal of the Unites States contains a phrase – “E Pluribus Unum,” “out of many, one.” Out of a nation filled with many different people of many different backgrounds comes one government that is elected “of the people, by the people, and for the people.”

This is an ideal that has been intertwined with the very soul of our nation since July 4th, 1776: we have the God-given right to self-governance. It was a radical idea, a hope, that our founders risked “our lives, our fortunes, and our sacred honor” to actualize.

Since the signing of the Declaration of Independence, America has become hope itself. In his first inaugural address, Thomas Jefferson called America “the world’s best hope.” In an 1862 address to Congress, Abraham Lincoln called America “the last best hope of earth.”

Today, that hope is dwindling. It feels like America is breaking.

In the last few years, some politicians have locked down entire states, told businesses that they were not essential, and took Americans’ individual Freedoms away. In schools across the country, young Americans are being taught that our history is something to be ashamed of rather than something to be proud of.

The breaking of America is being accelerated – even driven – by the radical policies of the Biden Administration. President Biden has crashed America’s once-proud economy into the ground, driving down wages while propelling inflation and the national debt to unheard-of heights. Under his watch, our Southern border has become a warzone. And America – the great hope of nations around the world – looks weak on the global stage because he has refused to lead.

My goal, and what I believe should be the goal of every American, is to live a life of significance. I get up every single day and do what I can to protect this great experiment – to guarantee that our Freedoms survive for my kids and grandkids.

And I will continue to tell South Dakota’s story because it has become a story of hope to the country – just as America is a story of hope to the world.

Today, it is the job of every American to fight to put this country back on its foundation. America has stood the test of time because we have not given up on the ideals upon which we were founded. That has been the job of every American in history – to not drop the ball on our watch.

The Freedom that we enjoy is not a guarantee. It’s something that has been fought for by generations before us. Our duty is to defend it for generations yet to come.

Over a decade before he became president, Ronald Reagan said this: “You and I have a rendezvous with destiny. We’ll preserve for our children this, the last great hope of man on earth, or we’ll sentence them to take the last step into a thousand years of darkness.”

Our founders gave us an incredible gift. What matters now is what we choose to do with that gift. We can either ignore it, take it for granted, or we can use it to ensure that America will continue to be the greatest nation to ever exist for our kids, our grandkids, and their grandkids.

“E Pluribus Unum.”

Out of many generations, out of many elections, out of many leaders, out of many tribulations, out of many triumphs, comes one great nation.

The United States of America – the world’s best hope.

