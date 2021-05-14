Help Wanted
By Rep. Dusty Johnson
May 14, 2021
More than 36% of all Americans are fully vaccinated. Our nation is on track to get back to “normal.”
But if we really want to get back to normal, that means getting back to work. If you walk down Main Street in most towns across America, you’ll spot “Help Wanted” signs in most windows. There are more than eight million job openings in our country right now, but nearly ten million Americans aren’t working.
The April American jobs report significantly underperformed. Economists were anticipating over one million new jobs added to the workforce, but employment only rose by 266,000 jobs in April. We know our economy can only thrive if there’s a workforce to meet the demand of small businesses.
Over the last several months I’ve heard from South Dakota business owners struggling to fill open spots – they are busier than ever but finding workers has been a hurdle. South Dakota’s Retailers Association said this is impacting mom & pop businesses the most.
When I ask these business owners why they can’t find workers, they tell me that it doesn’t help that the federal enhanced unemployment pays many people more to stay at home than to work. Workers continue to receive an extra $300 a week on top of what they are already receiving in unemployment benefits.
So why not pay workers more? Well that’s the thing, most of these jobs are paying well above minimum wage.
The government created this problem and it’s our job to fix it, that’s why Senator Roger Marshall and I introduced the Get Americans Back to Work Act. Our bill would step down the enhanced federal unemployment benefit between now and June 30, returning us to the system that was in place before the pandemic.
It’s past time to get America back to work, and my bill does that.
###
One thought on “Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: Help Wanted”
I feel Johnson et al are missing the big picture or intentionally obfuscating.
For decades, young South Dakota graduates have been seeking more fulfilling, more future proof work.
Johnson’s proposal is tantamount to “do something for the powerful that is easily quantifiable for someone who does not understand technology .. work hard little slav”.
In the meantime, the integrity of the country’s culture is disintegrating before our eyes as these fantastic future proof jobs are outsourced overseas. There are damages, but torte, while required in a healthy free market, is only available to the disintegrators.
And nobody questions the chain-of-command.
Many are left to speculate as to who is actually in charge.
Most understand the system, the actors, and, if given a little bit of daylight, will reign terror upon us all.
For your consideration:
Make your own meals if you can, but expect to pay a premium to have someone else do it for you (and so on). The hidden hand of the market should see living wages surpass cost of living indexes or the fix is STILL in, in which case, why would anybody want to work in a rigged game bent on human abuse?
The singularity is upon us, and its ROI is being absconded with “our” consent!
Common sense is the every-man’s logic.
Where I live, there is more common sense than courage.
Yet, ye elite ought to perish the thought when we plebeian slavs snap-to?
Finally: The surveillance state – another way of allowing the little ducklings to follow mama, but from the couch, which requires far less work.
Quack quack.