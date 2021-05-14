Governor Noem Appoints Spencer Hawley to Commission on Gaming

PIERRE, S.D. – This week, Governor Kristi Noemannounced that she will appoint Spencer Hawley to serve on the South Dakota Commission on Gaming. Additionally, Governor Noem reappointed Robert Goetz to the Commission.

Hawley is a former Democrat legislator from Brookings, serving from 2011-2018. He served as House minority leader from 2015-2018. He owned his own insurance business in Brookings for many years, but now works for American Trust Insurance as an account executive.

Information on the South Dakota Commission on Gaming can be found here.

