Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update – The Big Three for 11/9/23: Keeping America Safe

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 9, 2023

Nearly 55,000 veterans call South Dakota home. These veterans are our friends, family, and neighbors. They served to protect us and our country to help ensure freedom continues to ring. I’ve had the privilege to meet and thank many veterans through programs like the Honor Flight and the Vietnam War Commemoration. The Honor Flight Network is an organization that brings veterans to Washington, D.C. to see the war memorials created to honor their service and sacrifice. And the Vietnam War Commemoration is an organization I partner with to give Vietnam-era veterans a long-overdue welcome home. Over the past few years, I’ve had the honor to meet and thank nearly 900 Vietnam-era veterans for their service and hear their unique stories.

Johnson meeting veterans in D.C. for the Honor Flight

Each veteran’s story paints a picture of the brave sacrifice they made. I’m grateful for their service.

Butte County Sheriff Fred Lamphere understands how the border crisis affects South Dakota. Although our state isn’t near the southern border, illegal immigration has cost South Dakota taxpayers $56.9 million in 2023.

I’ve been an advocate for securing the southern border for years. The Biden Administration’s open border has created crises for governors, mayors, and law enforcement across America. Sheriff Lamphere and I talked about solutions, like HR 2 that passed the House with my support. It includes the strongest border policies ever seen in Congress. Now it’s time for the Senate to take action.

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has started using public airports to house illegal immigrants. This is unsafe and is an improper use of our transportation and commerce hubs.

Individuals on the terrorist watch list have come across our southern border, along with illicit drugs and an increase of violent crime. Our airports are supposed to be safe and secure – but housing undocumented migrants does the opposite.

This week, I urged Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to block the continuation of this unsettling use of our public airports.

This is just another attempted band-aid on the Biden Administration’s failed border policies. Allowing unfettered entry into the U.S. through the southern border is a choice, and the Biden Administration continues to make the wrong one. We must address the root issue and put strong border security measures in place.

