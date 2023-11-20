Conressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update: The Big Three – Looking for Change

Looking for Change

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

November 17, 2023

BIG Update

Interest rates are at a 16-year high. This doesn’t just impact homebuyers or businesses needing loans. Governments around the world pay interest on their debts. America’s high interest rates and bloated national debt have created a problem that may take generations to tackle. American taxpayers are footing the bill for the reckless spending in Washington that led to our $33 trillion debt and high interest rates. In fact, the U.S. pays more on interest on government debt than any other country in the world.

Last week, Moody’s Investors Service lowered its fiscal outlook for the U.S. government from stable to negative due to high interest rates and historic spending in Washington over the past few years.

House Republicans are working to cut spending and right-size government programs. I’ve opposed nearly $13 trillion in excessive spending proposed by the Democrats since 2021, and there is more work to do. Congress must work toward balancing the budget and getting our fiscal house in order.

BIG Idea

Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe President Anthony Reider came to discuss one of the tribe’s projects and permitting reforms. Earlier this year, House Republicans passed the most significant permitting reforms in more than 40 years, which would greatly benefit the tribe’s project. These reforms were signed into law, cutting bureaucratic red tape and lowering costs for Americans.

BIG News

On Wednesday, President Biden and China’s President Xi Jinping met for the second time since Biden took office. Before this meeting, the Select Committee on China sent a letter to Biden with a list of realistic demands the People’s Republic of China must fulfill to show they are serious when it comes to engaging with the United States.

Reports express the meeting was cordial and while this could be positive, America should not try to curry favor with the CCP. These meetings cannot be filled with empty pleasantries. President Biden must stand against tyranny every chance he gets.

The Biden Administration’s weak foreign policy has invited countries and terrorist groups to think they can get away with invading and attacking innocent civilians. Strong American leadership on the global stage establishes peace and security. When we retreat from this position, we create space for our enemies to expand. From Ukraine to Israel, we must stand for freedom around the globe.

