Here we go with the hour or so of quibbling on resolutions, as Taffy Howard and Shawn Tornow are starting to drag this out..
7 thoughts on “Convention debates on resolutions”
Best lawyer the the state. Pounder for pound.
-Stace Nelson
Shawn, always so cheerful!
What’s the resolution that’s protecting so much debate?
Protecting?
The resolution causing the most debate was about the Republican party supporting the re-elections of Noem, Thune & Johnson. The prospect of supporting the Republican candidates was objectionable to a large number of delegates, who somehow paid $150 to go to the wrong convention. No wonder they all wanted their money back.
Is that Shawn tornow?
Taffy just doesn’t get it. NOBODY cares what she has to say.
Quelle Surprise