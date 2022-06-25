7 thoughts on “Convention debates on resolutions”

    1. Protecting?
      The resolution causing the most debate was about the Republican party supporting the re-elections of Noem, Thune & Johnson. The prospect of supporting the Republican candidates was objectionable to a large number of delegates, who somehow paid $150 to go to the wrong convention. No wonder they all wanted their money back.

