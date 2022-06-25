Fresh off of getting his rear-end handed to him on a 3-1 basis by Governor Noem, Steve Haugaard files last minute challenge to Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden.

With the announcement coming in the last hour of the official convention today, the fringe right has it’s challenger to incumbent Lt. Governor Larry Rhoden.

Steve Haugaard.

No, really, You can stop laughing. They’ve put up Steve Haugaard? Fresh off of getting his rear-end handed to him on a 3-1 basis by Governor Noem in the Primary election for Governor, someone had the bright idea to try to force him on the Governor as a running mate?

Steve wasn’t just bad as a gubernatorial candidate, he was awful. He didn’t /couldn’t raise any money, his campaign was non-existent, and he was excruciatingly boring and uninspirational.

I question whether the people who put him up to this are aware that the selection of Republican Candidates at the GOP convention is about putting our best foot forward to win elections? Not putting our foot in the lawnmower as a public display of stupidity. And coming together in the last hour before the deadline gives good indication how much thought went into this. As in none.

The other thing they might want to consider is that Larry Rhoden is an outstanding Lt. Governor. And an outstanding person. Larry has only gotten better in the job over his term of office, and as people have remarked to me as evidenced in the impeachment hearing this week as they watched it, while the Senate had asked attorney and former Lt. Governor Matt Michels for a technical assist in the unprecedented proceeding, Lt. Governor Rhoden really didn’t need it, despite the new and very technical ground the matter covered. He knows the job and his performance in it is exemplary.

Delegates should not reward Haugaard’s last-second, slapped together candidacy.

They can and they should dispatch this last-minute nonsense, and give Larry Rhoden four more – and well deserved – years as Lt. Governor.