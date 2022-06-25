Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Helping Moms and Babies

Helping Moms and Babies
By: Kristi Noem
June 24, 2022
Today, the Supreme Court announced something that countless Americans have prayed for over the past 50 years: they reversed the Roe v. Wade decision and allowed states to make their own choices over abortion policy. In South Dakota, we have a law on the books that makes abortion illegal immediately, except to preserve the life of the mother.
Now, our focus needs to redouble on taking care of mothers in crisis and getting them the resources that they need for both them and their child to be successful. We also need to make sure that our abortion regulations are tight so that lives will be saved. We are agreeing to call a special session with leadership in the legislature and will have more announcements on that shortly.
Being pro-life doesn’t mean just caring about babies until they’re born – and it doesn’t mean forgetting about moms. We must get help to those who need it. To that end, I have launched a new website: Life.SD.gov.
This website will help moms through their pregnancy. It will help new parents learn how to be the best parents for their kids. It will provide the best places to get financial assistance for families who are struggling. And it will streamline adoption resources, both for families looking to adopt a child and parents who are looking to give their child to a loving home.
Being a mom to three wonderful kids is the greatest adventure of my life, and I get to re-live it now with my first granddaughter. I want every mom to have the opportunity to experience that adventure for themselves. And if they choose not to, we want them to know that there are other paths available to them.
We will continue looking for ways to streamline adoption. Earlier this year, I worked with the legislature to provide funding for home studies for families looking to adopt. We are also increasing the number of foster families in the state who can help kids in need of a loving home, and the first year of my Stronger Families Together program successfully recruited our target of 300 new foster families statewide.
Every child deserves the right to live, and every child deserves to grow up in a loving home. South Dakota will continue to advance life, defend liberty, and guarantee that every person has the opportunity to pursue happiness. We will help moms and their children – before birth and after.
9 thoughts on “Governor Kristi Noem’s Weekly Column: Helping Moms and Babies”
But when does a grouping of cells become life? And why does the GOP do next to nothing to help the mother or child once the child is born?!?!?
Guns? States can’t do what states want to do.
Masks? No!!! Freedom!!!
Vaccines? My body, my choice.
Reproductive rights? Do as I say!
The irony and hypocrisy know no limits. But know this: a healthy majority of Americans feel differently, and despite the GOP actively working to subvert democracy, the majority will win out.
Good night, boomers.
When does a grouping of cells become life? How would you answer? Are you more than a group of cells? Since when? Should it be legal to murder you? If not, why not?
That’s quite the pile of false equivalences and talking point nonsense. As though “freedom” were part of some simplistic A vs. B decision, and something you have to be for or against in all cases, otherwise you are a hypocrite. “The majority will win out” — yes, at the state level, where abortion policy should be set, per the recent decision. Believe it or not, “democracy” is not the automatic enshrining into law of aggregate national public opinion. “Reproductive rights”? LOL. I don’t think the standard liberal tactic of declaring your preferred policy positions “rights” is going to work, especially after the Supreme Court says there is no right to abortion. Your post is like a Trevor Noah bit.
My goodness — many on the left really seem to be legitimately stuck in the cartoon world created by Twitter and MSNBC.
“Guns? States can’t do what states want to do.”
To put it simply for the simple minded….If a group wants to belong to a club there are rules in the charter of the club that must be followed for membership. The club is the United States of America. The charter is the Constitution of the United States.
NOWHERE in the Constitution is there ANY reference to abortion being an individual right.
The ownership/possession of firearms is specifically documented in the 2nd Amendment….”the right of the people to keep and bear arms, shall not be infringed.”
But I suspect this will fall on deaf ears, or in this case blind eyes.
“And why does the GOP do next to nothing to help the mother or child once the child is born?!?!?”
Does the GOP say it should be legal to murder the mother or child once the child is born?
What do you say? Should it be legal to murder the child five minutes before she’s born? While she’s being born? Five minutes after she’s born? Please explain your own views.
We’re all just clumps of cells
A few thoughts:
1. Legally, the decision is pretty straight forward. In Roe, the Court invented a right to abortion that doesn’t exist in the constitution. It was a mistake and has been widely recognized as a mistake–even by many who liked the result. Yesterday that mistake was fixed. Courts shouldn’t invent rights. If you want a universal right to abortion, you need to use the political process to do that. If you want a constitutional right to abortion, pass a constitutional amendment. Until then, it remains an issue for the people to decide through the political process.
2. Abortion isn’t illegal now, at least not everywhere. Approximately 25 states will immediately have complete prohibitions or significant restrictions on abortion. In many states it will be business as usual. As with Covid, we will continue to see significant differences in the way states deal with this issue and how people live as a result.
3. Chemical abortions drugs will be marketed even more heavily in states where abortion is illegal. The abortion industry has been prioritizing chemical abortion drugs for a while because they are cheaper to provide, easy to distribute, and make it possible to do an abortion without the need for medical personnel. States will soon start debating whether it will be illegal to mail chemical abortion drugs into their state.
4. The Biden Administration has been preparing for this day. One step they are discussing is to declare a health state of emergency in states where abortions are illegal in and attempt to overrule state prohibitions on abortion. He could also turn military bases into abortion mills. The abortion industry is not going to quietly go away.
5. This is one of the most significant days in US History. 100 years from now we will remember Dobbs in the same way we think of the Emancipation Proclamation. It’s not the end of the road, but a critical moment in our national repentance from a grave national sin.
6. If you are cheering the Dobbs decision, be ready to get involved in the real work of bearing one another’s burdens and giving hope to the hopeless. Abortion has always been a symptom not the disease. There is a long way to go on the journey to building a culture that values life and honors virtue. Millions of kids will live who would have otherwise died, but they and their parents are going to need what everyone needs. It’s our job to help them get it. Abortion was never really a constitutional right, we just pretended it was for a while. But the Supreme Court is not the solution to abortion, hope is. So join Noem, me, and other pro-life leaders in helping to give ’em hope.
It’s going to be funny when Fred discovers that the majority of SD voters don’t want to prohibit abortion.
Please listen to 6!