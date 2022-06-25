A little early in the morning to be spamming my phone. June 25, 2022June 25, 2022 @SoDakCampaigns Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
9 thoughts on “A little early in the morning to be spamming my phone.”
Amen brother
Bravo Pat!
Unite the party? He shouldn’t have run in the first place.
Mr. Haugaard is one of the insanest of them all. Wouldn’t he just make a dandy president of the senate? I hope he and Ms. Howard run on an independent ticket.
I did notice it’s from an out of state number.
Overheard from his supporters, they really think it will be 50/50. Delusional
well, this didn’t age well.
It did not, I’ll eat my words on this one!
Good answer.