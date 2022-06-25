This flyer is being handed out at the door for Haugaard to delegates as they walk in.
Apparently no one bothered with the disclaimer as required by law on printed materials.
2 thoughts on “A double shot of Haugaard..”
That violates the platform.
We believe SD voters should be informed of the origin of political ads.
It takes a real dense person to think that 75% of the party should unite behind his 25% of crazies.