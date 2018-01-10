Dakota Posts asks when Senator Nelson is going to come out of the (water) closet Posted on January 10, 2018 by Pat Powers — 11 Comments ↓ From the Dakota Posts Facebook page: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Odd you show this now. The legislative water closets were just remodeled.
My text messages started ‘binging’ an hour ago after it was posted.
This is so funny, can’t stop laughing. It captures Stace perfectly.
HILARIOUS!!!
Love the mice in the corner explaining it.
This type of petty politics makes the guy a martyr.
Stace brings this all onto himself with his childish rants and temper tantrum throwing antics.
The only thing missing from your comments is “racist, bigot, islamaphobe..”
I’m at the Capitol, he is a pain in the ___ as an opponent on an issue. Everything they do up here is recorded, al these anonymous attacks about him and nothing is ever linked.
ANON 1233–are you for or against Stace? your post is confusing.
I can’t believe how many anti-conservatives comment on this blog.
Awww… does somebody need a “safe space”?
Not anti-conservative, Just anti-Stace and his theatrics. He would serve the state better by retiring and not running for public office again.