Darned North Dakotans! Posted on January 26, 2020 by Pat Powers — 10 Comments ↓ So this post making the rounds made me laugh: View this post on Instagram Thanks to everyone who voted. Tag someone from an enemy state. A post shared by Matt Shirley (@mattsurelee) on Jan 17, 2020 at 10:25am PST Apparently, North Dakota is the state to hate if you’re a South Dakotan, and vice versa. Can’t we all just get along? Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
I thought North Dakota had already defected to Canada, and that Sonora was brought on board so we didn’t have to update our flags.
As soon as they thaw-out, I’ll be sure to ask them.
Well darn, I was looking forward to some USA grown tomatoes from Guaymas.
Aye carumba!
Oh, my….
Personally, I don’t mind ND. We are sister states and have an awful lot in common. Now, MN is another matter. The people are ok, but the state sucks.
Light hearted rivalry.
When is ND going to build their wall?
obviously this poll was done in minnesota
I like North Dakota except for that darn Bison football team. I’m not a fan of Minnesota at all and Iowa drivers are horrible.
North Dakota is practically Canada!
I think if South Dakotans were asked, “Which State is most antithetical to actual American values and the Constitution?” California would get top “honors”. I personally don’t mind North Dakota because they manage to elect conservative folks to the US government, unlike the horrible California.
North Dakota is better than Iowa…. ish
You know the old joke about what is the difference between South Dakotans and North Dakotans ?
Just a couple pounds but not sure which way.