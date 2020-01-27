Darned North Dakotans!

So this post making the rounds made me laugh:

Apparently, North Dakota is the state to hate if you’re a South Dakotan, and vice versa.

Can’t we all just get along?

10 Replies to “Darned North Dakotans!”

  1. John Dale

    I thought North Dakota had already defected to Canada, and that Sonora was brought on board so we didn’t have to update our flags.

    As soon as they thaw-out, I’ll be sure to ask them.

    Well darn, I was looking forward to some USA grown tomatoes from Guaymas.

    Aye carumba!

  3. Anonymous

    Personally, I don’t mind ND. We are sister states and have an awful lot in common. Now, MN is another matter. The people are ok, but the state sucks.

  4. Anonymous

    I like North Dakota except for that darn Bison football team. I’m not a fan of Minnesota at all and Iowa drivers are horrible.

  6. Anonymous

    I think if South Dakotans were asked, “Which State is most antithetical to actual American values and the Constitution?” California would get top “honors”. I personally don’t mind North Dakota because they manage to elect conservative folks to the US government, unlike the horrible California.

  8. Caveman

    You know the old joke about what is the difference between South Dakotans and North Dakotans ?

    Just a couple pounds but not sure which way.

