Democrat legislator Linda Duba seeks to jail gun owners, and same for retailers who don’t provide notice of proposed law

The headline isn’t really sensationalized if you read the bill that just hit the House of Representatives yesterday.

Democrat State Representative Linda Duba has offered House Bill 1174 which seeks to jail gun owners with unlocked firearms up to 1 year, and same for retailers who don’t provide notice of her proposed law to gun purchasers at the point of sale. Her proposed House Bill 1174 is to create a new crime under the unlawful use of weapons statute – a class one misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail if you do it more than once – that you’ve committed a crime if you do not store a weapon according to the guidelines she’s written in her law.

Linda Duba wants to Jail gun owners – HB 1174 by Pat Powers on Scribd

And even worse, if a gun retailer doesn’t provide a government notice to you about her law when you buy a gun – he can go to jail for up to a year the first time he does it. A class one misdemeanor is equal with the penalty for a DUI. Up to a year in jail if you don’t follow Linda’s law.

Yep. If you live alone, and have that unloaded pistol that your grandpa owned stored in a shoebox on your closet shelf that nobody but you knows about? Linda’s law would have you sent to the county jail for the offense. Up to a year in jail if you do it twice.

At what point are we supposed to let her install cameras in our home so she can monitor what we do, and whether they comply with how she thinks we should be conducting ourselves?

Whenever Democrats whine and argue that there needs to be “balance” in the legislature – this is the type of balance they mean.