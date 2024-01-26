Gov. Noem Going to Warzone at Southern Border

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem announced that she will be going to the warzone at the southern border to stand with Texas and the National Guard and tell them that the nation is with them. She made the announcement on “Hannity” on Fox News.

“This is about our Constitution. This is about us standing united… I’m going to be at the border tomorrow to tell the Texas National Guard… that we’re not only with them, that we have continued to be with them for the last several years. South Dakota has deployed our National Guard to support them and stand alongside them three separate times,” Governor Noem said on Hannity. “I’m so proud of what Texas is doing to defend itself. We’ll be right there beside them. We’ll do everything we can to make sure that this invasion stops.

Earlier today, Governor Noem joined 24 Republican governors in supporting Governor Abbott’s efforts to secure the Southern Border.

When Hannity asked if Governor Noem is willing to send South Dakota National Guard troops to the border, Governor Noem responded: “I already have three times… I am willing to send National Guard down there to stand alongside them. I want it to be different arrangements this time. If we’re going to enforce Texas law – and if I’m going to have the ability to use these soldiers in a way that’s effective – that will be absolutely fantastic.”

Governor Noem was the first governor to send National Guard soldiers to help defend the Southern Border nearly three years ago. Last summer, she sent once again sent 50 South Dakota National Guard soldiers to Texas to help them secure the border.

This past August, Governor Noem also participated in a press conference at the Southern Border and viewed the warzone from the air in a helicopter. A video can be found here.

###