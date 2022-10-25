Some of the down-ticket candidates are going up on the air, and one of which I was surprised to see was Secretary of State Candidate Tom Cool, who had an ad on during the commercial break on Good Morning America where he notes that he’s not an election denier:
5 thoughts on “Democrat Secretary of State Candidate Tom Cool on airwaves noting that he “will stand up to election deniers””
If a democrat claims he is going to fix our elections, I believe them.They have been “fixing” elections since Tammany Hall.
Dear Anon: Oh snap.
THAT’S A GOOD ONE!!!!!
The one photo where his eyes are all big, it looks like he’s talking to Susan Wismer. That alone is reason to not vote for him. He lost my vote….that he didn’t have.
The question on my mind is did Trump et al do enough to emblazon the ongoing fraud (50 years arguably) on the minds of patriots to overcome this kind of gas lighting.
The memories and cognitive abilities of folks seem to be very diminished.
I’m hopeful, depending upon who got what “vaccines”.