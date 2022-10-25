Majority of SDEA pro-education endorsements go to Republican State Legislative candidates

In what might be a rare occurrence, SD-EPIC, the political action committee for SDEA, the state teacher’s association has endorsed more Republicans than Democrats this election, declaring them “pro-public education recommended state legislative candidates” as published in a recent issue of the SDEA Educator’s Advocate:

Of 51 endorsees from an education group which has historically endorsed far more Democrats, in the 2022 election 31 of the endorsees are Republican.

Interestingly, I note that several of those endorsed are anticipated to potentially serve in leadership roles in both the House and the Senate, including 2 of the 3 current contenders for Speaker of the House (Hugh Bartels and Jess Olson), Will Mortenson who is said to be running for House Majority Leader and Taylor Rehfeldt who is said to be running for Assistant House Majority Leader. In the Senate, we’re also seeing anticipated leadership in Lee Schoenbeck (President Pro Tempore) & Casey Crabtree (Running for Majority Leader). It also includes Kyle Schoenfish, Jim Bolin, David Wheeler & Helene Duhamel who are said to be running for whip positions.