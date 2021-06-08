Democrats attempting to tee up unsuccessful PUC Candidate Remi Bald Eagle against Dusty Johnson for Congress

I caught a bit of interesting chatter last evening. The word is that after South Dakota Democrats highlighted their dysfunction this past election by failing to field a candidate for Congress, a few have banded together to promote a candidate to run in 2022.

A Facebook group has recently been set up to promote Democrat Remi Bald Eagle for Congress. The same Remi Bald Eagle who unsuccessfully ran for the Public Utilities Commission in 2020.

Scratching your head yet? You have to wonder what the thought process is in the Democrat Party as they search for someone to place on the bench for the next Congressional race. Do they look for a fresh face? Oh heck no – they look for those who were completely knocked off the bench.

Nevermind that last election, Bald Eagle had received 26.8% of the statewide vote to Gary Hanson’s massive 68% landslide, marking him as having the worst showing of any Democrat on the Statewide ballot (after Joe Biden’s 35.6% and Dan Ahlers 34.3%).

And from the sounds of it, they’re setting their sights on placing Bald Eagle up against a Republican who has polled more popular than Donald Trump among South Dakotans.

Johnson’s last race had him running in the lopsided Congressional contest where there was no Democrat opponent, giving Dusty a 81-19% win against a Libertarian. And that came after a GOP Primary which saw him crushing GOP competitor Liz May 76.7% – 23.3%.

That’s a lot of voters across the spectrum who made the incumbent Johnson their choice in the last election. Making it all that much harder for Democrats to convince voters to choose someone else.

Ultimately, for Democrats the game is about actually fielding a candidate at all, so as to avoid the embarrassment of failing to get sufficient signatures for not just one but two candidates on the Congressional ballot this last election. So if they can manage to get behind one candidate, albeit someone one candidate who got their butt kicked in a down-ticket race last election, more power to them.

I’m sure Republicans will be happy to face those odds.