Is it an endorsement postcard when most of it is spent talking about yourself?

Had a correspondent send me this postcard from out west, because they know that I love to point out the bad ones. And it really raises the question whether an endorsement is really an endorsement when most of the text is spent expounding on one’s own virtues?

I think we could probably call this an oversized ego-card versus an endorsement card.

Stan (or should I say, one of Stan’s many PAC’s) actually has his name larger on the card than the candidate he’s endorsing. It literally only mentions the candidate’s full name once, but in smaller type than his own name on the front. Where he rambles on at length about himself.

Definitely doesn’t pass the 15 second test – what can you read in the amount of time between the mailbox and the rubbish bin. Seeing the huge picture of an old man, most likely mistook it for a medicare supplement advertisement.

Stan’s endorsement has been the kiss of death in the past. So maybe the School Board candidate is ok with the fact that she hardly appears on it.

Although it could have been worse. At least there wasn’t a pentagram on this one.