Dems put up 2 more candidates for State Senate, loser challenging GOP incumbent in primary again.

Couple of new filers for State Senate, both coming from the blue side of the aisle.

In District 11, Democrat Steve Natz has filed a statement of organization to run for State Senate. From a brief search of the internet, Natz appears to be a USD Law School Grad, and Commercial Real Estate agent in Sioux Falls. This would be running for the open seat being vacated by Jim Stalzer, who is prevented from running for the Senate again as a result of term limits.

In District 14, Democrat Sandy Henry has also filed a statement of organization to run for State Senate. Bio information from the Internet notes her last position as a Curriculum Coordinator at Sioux Falls Public Schools. This would be for the seat currently held by Republican State Senator Larry Zikmund.

What else is out there?

It appears that hard-right candidate John Carley, who lost the 2022 primary election for District 29 State Senate by over 500 votes has filed his petition signatures to take another run at the office in 2024 against current State Senator and former Speaker of the House, Dean Wink. On his website, Carley lists disgraced State Senator Julie Frye-Mueller and State Rep. Phil Jensen as two of his biggest supporters.

Keep watching this space for more updates!