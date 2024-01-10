Gov. Noem Holds Ceremonies During State-Tribal Relations Day

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem held a signing ceremony for the Gaming Compact between the State of South Dakota and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe during State-Tribal Relations Day at the Capitol.

“I’ll do all I can to keep building the relationship between the State of South Dakota and the Standing Rock Sioux tribe, as well as all of the tribes in our state,” said Governor Noem. “I hope that we can continue to work together to make decisions and solve problems.”

Governor Noem also held a flag-raising ceremony and displayed the flags of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe and the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in the Capitol Rotunda.

Three years ago, Governor Noem signed legislation allowing South Dakota’s nine Native American Tribes to have their respective tribal flags hung in the Rotunda.

“Our tribes are part of who we are as South Dakotans,” continued Governor Noem. “And we will respect their heritage and honor them here in the Rotunda of our State Capitol.”

You can find photos from these ceremonies honoring State-Tribal Relations Day here and here.

###