Congressional ‘explorer’ Toby Doeden called out in press for twitter posts calling for shooting of immigrants, antisemitism.

The Dakota Scout has a story that just came out about ‘Congressional explorer’ and Aberdeen resident Toby Doeden over statements he made on his twitter account that don’t seem to be conducive to being a serious candidate for one of the state’s highest offices:

Toby Doeden, a Republican real estate mogul and car salesman from Brown County who Sunday announced a potential run for the U.S. House, is standing by posts — some profanity-laced — made on the website X.com, formerly known as Twitter. In the posts, he called for shooting immigrants in gangs and calls President Joe Biden a “bumbling f*^ktard.” The 49-year-old, in a post last spring, also denied the validity of statistics that one in four Jewish Americans had been victims of hate in the year prior, figures widely shared by anti-discrimination organizations at the time. and.. Doeden, who in announcing he was exploring a run against South Dakota’s three-term Congressman referred to Johnson and his colleagues on Capitol Hill as “clowns,” told The Dakota Scout he makes “no apologies for my stances.”

Read it here.

He seems nice. In the article, Doeden tried to blame everyone except the person who made the statement, himself. If Doeden makes no apologies for his stances, why did he delete his twitter account?

Congressman Dusty Johnson’s campaign representatives did offer comment:

“There are enough keyboard warriors in Washington, D.C. Dusty’s focus will always be delivering results for South Dakotans. Insults don’t solve the crisis at the border or record inflation; hard work does,” the spokesperson said.

Also read that here.

Burn.