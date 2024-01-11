Jamie Huizenga to run for re-election to Pierre City Commission

Republican Jamie Huizenga of Pierre announced this week he will be running for re-election to the Pierre City Commission, according to KCCR Radio:

Pierre City Commissioner Jamie Huizenga is looking to keep his place on the Commission dais at the Pierre Municipal Building. His term expires this year and he’s planning to seek another. Huizenga says he wants to continue to help growing Pierre into the future.

Read (and listen to) the story here at KCCR Radio.

(Yes, we know it’s a non-partisan office. But, we also like to give credit when credit is due for those who carry water for the elephant!)