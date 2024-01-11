Senate Passes Thune-Rounds Resolution Honoring SDSU’s Back-to-Back Football National Championship

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.) and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today announced that the U.S. Senate passed their resolution honoring the South Dakota State University (SDSU) Jackrabbits football team for winning the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Division I Football Championship Subdivision title.

“Congratulations to the SDSU Jackrabbits football team on another remarkable season,” said the senators. “It’s a privilege to lead the Senate in recognizing the accomplishments of the players, coaches, and staff, and we commend them for bringing another NCAA Division I national championship back to South Dakota.”

On January 7, 2024, the Jackrabbits defeated the University of Montana Grizzlies in Frisco, Texas, to win their second consecutive national title.

Text of the resolution is available here.

