Kristi Noem continued to be viewed as a front-runner in the Veepstakes

Governor Kristi Noem was mentioned again as a front-runner in the Veepstakes in an article today from the Hill speculating who Trump’s pick for VP might be, as it came up in a Town Hall that the former president participated in while campaigning in Iowa yesterday.

Trump has largely been mum about who he might choose as a running mate, though he has named South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) as an option he’d consider. The former president is not expected to pick his previous running mate and vice president, Mike Pence, for another campaign.

Trump allies have pushed for a female running mate, with Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (R) and Haley among others mentioned.