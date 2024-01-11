Gov. Noem Proclaims 2024 as “Freedom for Life Year”

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem proclaimed 2024 as “Freedom for Life Year” in the state of South Dakota. You can find video of her signing the proclamation here.

“In order to live a healthy life, we must first have the Freedom to get off to the right start,” said Governor Noem in her State of the State Address. “That Freedom extends to every single South Dakotan – before they are born; after they are born; until the day they die.”

We must take care of both moms and their babies before birth and after. The first 1,000 days of a child’s life are the most significant days for their development. And we have resources dedicated to helping moms, families, and their babies throughout the life of a child.

“All human lives are precious from the conception of an unborn child until natural death. We recognize this fact scientifically, legally, philosophically, and morally and takes steps to educate the public accordingly,” wrote Governor Noem in the proclamation. “It is fitting and proper for the Governor to celebrate South Dakota’s Freedom for Life; make moms, families, medical professionals, and others aware of available resources; hold events recognizing these facts; and do all that I can to take care of moms and their babies both before birth and after.”

More information on South Dakota’s “Freedom for Life” resources can be found at Life.SD.gov.

