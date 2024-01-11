Sen. Tim Reed receives SD State’s Attorneys Associations’ Annual Award

From my e-mail box:

Senator Tim Reed of District 7, received the South Dakota State’s Attorneys Association’s annual award for legislative leadership. The award is presented to a legislator who shows a commitment to law and order in South Dakota.

First elected to the legislature in 2016, Senator Reed has authored numerous laws that have strengthened the protections for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Recognized for his passion and dedication to find justice for victims, Senator Reed worked closely with prosecutors and victim advocates across South Dakota to understand the issues and find legislative solutions.

A ceremony was held in Pierre Wednesday where legislative leaders and members from the Senate and House judiciary committees were present. The award was presented by SDSAA President Dan Nelson, who is State’s Attorney for Brookings County.

“Senator Reed is a tremendous partner in our pursuit of justice for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. Because of his hard work and dedication, victims of these violent crimes have the support and justice they deserve. South Dakota communities are safer because of his efforts.” Said State’s Attorney Nelson.