Congressman Dusty Johnson’s Weekly Update – The Big Three: Prioritizing Safety

Prioritizing Safety

By Rep. Dusty Johnson

January 11, 2024

BIG News

Last Friday, a plane in Oregon was forced to conduct an emergency landing due to a door plug being ripped off shortly after takeoff. This is a major safety concern for this plane make and model. While Boeing 737 Max 9 planes in America have been grounded to investigate the issue, due diligence should be done to make sure this never happens again. Thankfully, in this case everyone was safe, but an event like this could be catastrophic. I joined Fox Business to talk about the incident and the need for Congress to pass the five-year aviation bill to improve safety in the industry. Watch the interview by clicking here or the image below.

BIG Idea

South Dakota School of Mines and Technology President Dr. Jim Rankin was in D.C. this week and gave an update of what’s going on at School of Mines. Last week, School of Mines was listed as the #2 recommended university in the Midwest by students and alumni, published in the Wall Street Journal’s 2024 Best Colleges in U.S. list. Their 83% student retention rate proves that ranking true, which is seven percent higher than the national average. With a 98% job placement rate in the graduate’s field of study, their continued success is obvious, and is one more reason for their high rankings.

BIG Update

Tuesday was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. On Monday, I was headed to the airport to return to Washington, drove into icy road conditions, and ended up in the ditch. Thankfully, I was wearing my seatbelt and no one was injured. I was impressed with the professionalism of the state trooper that responded to the scene. I’m grateful for our men and women in blue who work tirelessly through all conditions to keep us safe. This winter weather is just beginning, so always remember to wear your seatbelt, travel with a winter weather survival kit, and pay attention to the road and weather conditions. It can save your life.

###