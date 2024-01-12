Dan Lederman, former chair and current member of the South Dakota Republican Party, was on Twitter yesterday calling out Aberdeen Resident Toby Doeden who has formed an exploratory effort for Congress for Doeden’s claim on Twitter this past April that hate crimes against Jewish-Americans were “fake news.”
As Lederman posted to his Twitter account:
This guy wants to represent South Dakota in Congress yet disrespects victims of anti-Semitism. No thank you, @TobyforCongress. Here’s a tweet from Toby Doeden’s recently deleted Twitter account: https://t.co/GFIduGbn5a pic.twitter.com/z4hvap3Pdc
— Dan Lederman (@danlederman) January 10, 2024
Dan Lederman led the South Dakota Republican Party over three terms/six years, helping to deliver the State’s elected offices for Republicans as well as to maintain the SDGOP’s legislative super-majorities in both Houses. Lederman, a former legislator and current Chair of the Union County GOP, is also active at the national level in the Republican Jewish Coalition, an organization which fosters ties between the American Jewish community & Republican lawmakers.
9 thoughts on “Former SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman calls out congressional hopeful Toby Doeden for antisemitism”
In SD being anti-free speech is disqualifying.
So harassing Jews is ok then?
John Dale why would it not surprise me to see you argue for “the Final Solution” enacted by Germany during WW2 or the benefits of Kristallnacht under the guise of free speech?
It is no wonder you defend conspiracy consumed Bigot extremists like Doeden.
And Christ said, “[thought shalt not speak negatively against those in the temple .. somebody hold my wine]”.
Doeden prior to someone cleaning up his facebook profile proudly displayed he flunked out of school.
We tragically see the consequences!
Public education with support services need to fully funded!
So disagreeing with a statistic is now antisemitism?
I mean, there are polite and mature ways of disagreeing with statistics. Spouting off in all caps like a caveman is not one of them, so at minimum it heavily implies that Doeden is a petty used car-salesman and at worst hates Jews.
Caveman is a great description of him. FU**TARDS VOTE ME! ME CHRISTIAN!
I would like to take the opportunity to thank Drew Dennert, Rich Hilgaman, Reps Brandei Schaefbauer and Carl Perry, and Sen Al Novstrup for bringing this waste of human trash to the election cycle only to further their agenda and elect wackodoodles in Brown County and in the SOS office.
Its time to fire them all….