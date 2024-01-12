Former SDGOP Chair Dan Lederman calls out congressional hopeful Toby Doeden for antisemitism

Dan Lederman, former chair and current member of the South Dakota Republican Party, was on Twitter yesterday calling out Aberdeen Resident Toby Doeden who has formed an exploratory effort for Congress for Doeden’s claim on Twitter this past April that hate crimes against Jewish-Americans were “fake news.”

As Lederman posted to his Twitter account:

This guy wants to represent South Dakota in Congress yet disrespects victims of anti-Semitism. No thank you, @TobyforCongress. Here’s a tweet from Toby Doeden’s recently deleted Twitter account: https://t.co/GFIduGbn5a pic.twitter.com/z4hvap3Pdc — Dan Lederman (@danlederman) January 10, 2024

Dan Lederman led the South Dakota Republican Party over three terms/six years, helping to deliver the State’s elected offices for Republicans as well as to maintain the SDGOP’s legislative super-majorities in both Houses. Lederman, a former legislator and current Chair of the Union County GOP, is also active at the national level in the Republican Jewish Coalition, an organization which fosters ties between the American Jewish community & Republican lawmakers.