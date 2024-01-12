Congressman Dusty Johnson in car accident due to poor road conditions this week – be careful out there!

In case you missed it as part of his weekly update (printed below), Congressman Dusty Johnson was reminding people to be safe on the roads this week, as he himself had ended up in the ditch while traveling back to the Sioux Falls Airport from Mitchell as a result of the winter storms and poor road conditions sweeping through the region:

Tuesday was Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. On Monday, I was headed to the airport to return to Washington, drove into icy road conditions, and ended up in the ditch. Thankfully, I was wearing my seatbelt and no one was injured. I was impressed with the professionalism of the state trooper that responded to the scene. I’m grateful for our men and women in blue who work tirelessly through all conditions to keep us safe. This winter weather is just beginning, so always remember to wear your seatbelt, travel with a winter weather survival kit, and pay attention to the road and weather conditions. It can save your life.

I heard that Congressman Johnson may have taken his car for a roll in the snow when he went off the road into the ditch, which is just scary. As noted, he was wearing his seatbelt and was thankfully not injured.