Had a correspondent send this screen grab to me a few minutes ago..
So, supposedly there’s a “certain blogger strangely obsessed with lying” about Cole Heisey? Hmph. I wonder who that would be? Because the only things I’ve printed here are his own words written under his byline.
Such as a day or two ago when I pointed out him saying “Religious belief is a world-view, a fiction used to explain our present existence,” and “In tandem with meditation is the understanding that humanity needs a new one-world religion.” I suppose I could be lying about him writing those words in the USD school Newspaper, the Volante.
Or the time when he was said to have written that he “especially would like to make the case that monogamous relationships are outdated.”
I mean, maybe they were lying about Cole writing it, when they put that column headline there. Could be. Darn those rotten Volante Editors. How dare they put his name under a column like that?
You know, the thing is, it seems like people keep saying head scratching things about District 12 House Candidate Cole Heisey, and it all seems to be about him.
Such as the other night, there was a story going around where he was allegedly calling a gas station which had a sign up for his opponent. And as was related to me, he was intimating to someone that he thought the sign was up there to troll him, because he could see it from his apartment. …Because someone else running is all about him?
Darn you guys. Quit putting up those signs, because you’re picking on Cole.
8 thoughts on “District 12 House Candidate Cole Heisey says we’re all “lying” about him. We must all be out to get him.”
The part about Cole that burns me isn’t even his extremist viewpoints that in the last two years have made Young Republicans look crazy, no, it’s the fact that he only moved to D12 a few months ago because he thought it would be an easier district to win. During redistricting, he even made a Facebook post saying “stay tuned” to what district he was going to run in because even he didn’t know. The blatant disrespect for D12 voters and their neighbors. It’s disingenuous. How many other candidates rented an apartment or quickly ran to a new address just to run there? It’s self serving and not the mindset of people we need in the Legislature.
Classic narcissistic behavior. Hopefully the Republicans of District 12 nominate someone better than Cole Heisey.
It would seem the Deity has shorted him the epidermal layer needed to be in politics.
On the other hand, any publicity is good when you are unknown.
“Monogamy is outdated!” said the guy for whom this issue is entirely academic.
we all had some pretty lame ideas in college so that isn’t news
but it is creepy to be obsessed with only one of the 7 people running for the two District 12 seats in the House.
Not sure what this is about
Pat, you have no integrity and are a disgrace to our party.
Says the keyboard warrior who hides behind anonymous. Classic..
Writes… you know this is written not said? Why is the fall back for commenters that because there isn’t a name with a comment it should be disregarded. Dan R no one knows who you are. So from this point forward everyone must attach their CV with every comment.