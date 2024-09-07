Doeden dumpster fire event recruits controversial speaker with quotes denying holocaust, going back to when women couldn’t vote

Well, no wonder this event was secretive when it was first announced.

The Doeden Dumpster fire is burning hotter tonight with the announcement of exactly who is headlining his $250/person conservative dinner. The secret dinner isn’t so secret now, with a change in date from September 27 to October 1.

An increase in the main sponsorship cost from $17,500 to 20,000 is coming with the announcement of who will be headlining this hot mess:

At $250 a head… who is that? For South Dakotans, he is the GOP nominee for Governor in North Carolina. And he is just a quote machine.

When Rolling Stone actually has an article titled “N.C. GOP Nominee Mark Robinson’s Most Reprehensible Comments,” you know that Toby is going for the hottest garbage fire he can create at his inaugural event:

In Facebook posts, Robinson has repeatedly denied the Holocaust. In one 2018 post, he wrote that “this foolishness about Hitler disarming MILLIONS of Jews and then marching them off to concentration camps is a bunch of hogwash.”

Oh God. Robinson has also had choice words about the role of women:

“I absolutely want to go back to the America where women couldn’t vote,” Robinson said. “Do you know why? Because in those days, we had people who fought for real social change, and they were called Republicans.

You can read the article here.

Guess this not going to be a rally in favor of Amendment E.

Robinson possibly also has a porn scandal brewing, which you can read about here, if you’re so inclined.

The bottom line is that aside from the $250 cost per ticket, actual Republicans should not just avoid being associated with this event – they should run away as quickly as possible.