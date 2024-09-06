SD News Watch notes Dusty Johnson #2, Marty Jackley #5 in campaign war chests moving towards 2026

An article today at SD News watch discusses the possibilities of the 2026 Gubernatorial race, and how well heeled two of the front runners are as we tick away the days until that campaign begins:

Johnson’s campaign committee total of more than $4.6 million puts him 18th among current U.S. Congress members. That’s unusually high for a South Dakotan whose re-election race is deemed “solid Republican” by nearly every national prognosticator.

and..

“I’m never going to be scared of a primary,” Dusty Johnson told News Watch last fall. “Anybody who thinks that by acting in a certain way they can gain a free pass doesn’t understand modern politics. At some point, you just go do the right thing and figure out what that means politically later.”

and..

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley, who ran a competitive but unsuccessful gubernatorial primary against Noem in 2018, is strongly considering taking another run at the job in 2026.

His campaign committee total of about $400,000 pales in comparison to Dusty Johnson’s $5 million, a source of consternation but not panic for the 53-year-old Sturgis native who previously served as South Dakota’s U.S. attorney.

“I’m focused on being attorney general,” Jackley told News Watch. “Other politicians may raise money and campaign (early), but I have a busy job. And I think the best politics that I can do is to perform in that job the best I can. I’ve shown that I can raise money in a short period of time, and it’s primarily local money. I’m not going to be controlled by anybody.”

Read the entire story here.