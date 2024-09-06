Release: Indiana Ethanol Producers Association Joins American Carbon Alliance

Indiana Ethanol Producers Association Joins American Carbon Alliance

URBANDALE, Iowa (Sept. 6, 2024) – The American Carbon Alliance (ACA) announced today that the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association has officially joined its coalition. The ACA continues to gain momentum as ethanol trade associations across the country unite in support of carbon capture initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association into our alliance,” said Tom Buis, CEO of the American Carbon Alliance. “Their commitment to advancing ethanol production and promoting cleaner energy solutions aligns perfectly with our mission to create a sustainable energy future for the United States. Together, we will drive forward the innovation and infrastructure necessary to achieve our goals.”

The Indiana Ethanol Producers Association has been at the forefront of promoting bioethanol production in the state. Their efforts have made Indiana a leader in offering consumers a variety of low-cost, environmentally friendly bioethanol fuel options.

“The Indiana Ethanol Producers Association is proud to be part of the American Carbon Alliance,” said Tim Phelps, spokesperson for the Indiana Ethanol Producers Association. “As we look to the future, the role of carbon capture and ethanol production is more crucial than ever. By joining this alliance, we are reinforcing our dedication to enhancing Indiana’s agricultural economy and contributing to a cleaner, more sustainable environment.”

