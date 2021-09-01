DPS Provides Ravnsborg Investigation File to Speaker Gosch

PIERRE, S.D. – Today, Governor Kristi Noem and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety provided the full investigation file into the fatal crash involving South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the late Joseph Boever to Spencer Gosch, the Speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives. The file includes a minimal amount of redacted information referring to unrelated investigations and/or security matters.

“This investigation file represents incredible work by our excellent law enforcement officers, and I thank them for their efforts,” said Governor Noem. “The remarkable detail in this investigation file will assist the House in its important work of considering whether to proceed with impeachment articles for the Attorney General.”

The cover letter from Craig Price, Secretary of the Department of Public Safety, to Speaker Gosch, which is contemporaneously being released, sets out generally what is included within the investigation file. You can read that letter here.

Speaker Gosch said in March that the House would wait until after “the judicial system is able to do its job” to proceed with articles of impeachment against Ravnsborg. The South Dakota Sheriff’s Association, the South Dakota Police Chiefs Association, and the South Dakota Fraternal Order of Police previously called on him to resign.

