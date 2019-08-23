Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls tips possible candidate announcement tonight

From Drinking Liberally Sioux Falls comes a tip that a candidate might be announcing for federal office tonight:

In South Dakota: It is rumored that a Democrat will announce his or her candidacy for federal office tonight (Friday, August 23rd) at the Minnehaha Democratic Party’s “Night of Many Haha’s” which begins at 7:30 PM at the History Club on South Phillips Avenue in Sioux Falls. I have no idea who the candidate might be.

