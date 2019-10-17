Dusty Johnson Video: The power of impeachment does not lie with Nancy Pelosi or Adam Schiff Posted on October 17, 2019 by Pat Powers — 16 Comments ↓ From Facebook comes a new video from Congressman Dusty Johnson on Nancy Pelosi’s secret impeachment: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
Well Said by Representative Johnson. Glad to see a voice of reason emanating from our state.
LOL
Go Dusty go – call them out for their corrupt impeachment process! Spot on!
I agree with Dusty. The House can impeach Trump. The Constitution reserves this power to the House. It’s not complex. To exercise its power, the House must vote to impeach the President. That’s what happened to Andrew Johnson. Democrats control a majority of the votes. What do they fear?
Progressives should demand a vote to impeach. Transparency demands it. No shady, backroom deals. Democracy dies in darkness, I’ve heard it said…
Learn your Constitution. There are no Constitutional requirement to vote to start an inquiry nor are there House rules to do so. There has never been a more oppressing need to impeach a president until now. No impeached president has had such a high polling result to impeach and remove than Donald Trump. He is a disgrace to the Republican party and to our nation.
Wrong
Jeff – “had such a high polling result to impeach”
So, we should rely on polls when deciding as the public whether to support impeachment? Like the 90% poll that indicated Hillary would win?
This THIRD impeachment attempt is a Soviet style hit job.
You should justify your comments that he is a disgrace. Most of America is pretty proud of his good faith work, and they are smart enough now to ignore the polls.
Perhaps this logic could apply to Garland and the US Senate, too, huh?
Not very stable thought. Read the process for impeachment.
Is it like “advise and consent?”
How do you debate facts with a democrat?
You don’t.
Democrats in prior years stated and did the same thing that happened to Garland. There is no time requirement for that vote.
No back on point. Following prior impeachment procedures agreed to by both parties and the constitution, the current situation has no precedent.
Double standards to fit your ideology is wrong on both sides. It’s like be prosecuted with no defense or legal council. You have the right to council, unless your Trump of course.
I never said, that what McConnell did was wrong. I am just asking how do you reconcile McConnell and Dusty’s positions.
Oh, and by the way, the right of counsel is found on the Senate side of an impeachment process and not the House side. What you are asking for on the House side is like a seat at a grand jury, or within the prosecutor’s office.
No it’s not. The minority has the right to call witnesses and subpoena them in a normal impeachment inquiry. The Dems are putting on a show. Fallow prior accepted practices They are not. Please do some more research
The dems are hoping by this charade of impeachment to try Trump in the court of public opinion. If you look at his rallies though, I don’t think it is working!
Springer is tuned-into the good evidence.
It cracks me up that guys like John Dale, Gary Coe and Sam Kephart can just parachute into South Dakota thinking they can fix things native South Dakotans have been working on for decades.