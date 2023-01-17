Elected officials shouldn’t forget that South Dakotans view ethanol as critical to development & ag

I was clicking around on the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline website (in advertiser’s row, at the top of the page on the right), and was reminded of a survey from last year where a massive majority of South Dakotans surveyed expressed that they view ethanol as critical to economic growth, agriculture, and the environment.

AMES, Iowa (April 28, 2022) – A broad, bipartisan majority of South Dakotans support the ethanol industry and believe it is critical to the future of agriculture, the health of the state’s economy, and improving environmental outcomes, according to a new survey of registered voters in 18 counties where Summit Carbon Solutions is proposed to operate in South Dakota. Key findings of the survey along with a partisan breakdown of the results are as follows: 94% of those surveyed believe the ethanol industry is important for South Dakota farmers and the state’s agricultural industry. Republican: 97% No Party: 90% Democrat: 94%

88% of respondents believe the ethanol industry is important for the state’s economy. Republican: 90% No Party: 86% Democrat: 89%

74% of those surveyed believe ethanol is good for the environment. Republican: 79% No Party: 59% Democrat: 82%

88% of respondents believe the ethanol industry has a positive impact on the state of South Dakota. Republican: 92% No Party: 83% Democrat: 86%

“This survey confirms that South Dakotans believe ethanol is not only an essential part of the state’s economic landscape today but a critical industry for our future as well,” Jake Ketzner, Summit Carbon Solutions’ Vice President of Government and Public affairs, said. “Summit Carbon Solutions was formed because we share this belief. If approved, our carbon capture and storage project will open new economic opportunities for ethanol producers across the state and strengthen the marketplace for corn growers.” Summit Carbon Solutions is a partnership with 32 ethanol plants across the Midwest, including seven in the state of South Dakota. The project will help these partners realize a 30-point drop in the carbon intensity score of the ethanol their facilities produce and allow them to access the growing number of markets that pay a premium to purchase low carbon fuels.

Read the entire press release here.

It came to mind as the Public Utilities Commission seems to be letting opponents drag the permitting process out, and pushing hearings back until to September.

As noted in the article in The Dakota Scout..

The construction of the South Dakota portion of the pipeline runs from the state’s northern border across 18 counties. Ethanol plants located in eastern South Dakota along the pipeline route stand to profit from the pipeline due to the Inflation Reduction Act, which Congress passed last year and includes incentives for energy companies to reduce their carbon footprints to 0 percent, said Walt Wendland, president and CEO of Ringneck Energy in Onida. “The Inflation Reduction Act really goes into play Jan. 1 of 2025 and we can’t afford to miss that opportunity,” Wendland said following Thursday’s decision. “So any delay is going to cost the farmers corn price and millions of dollars to ethanol plants,” he added. “It’s going to impact tax revenues for the counties. There’s just a whole string of things. One of the things that the commission promised is they’d have a decision made by a certain date.”

Read that here.

What was on track to be a responsive regulatory process has now been allowed to be bogged down by labor unions and activists, costing farmers and ethanol producers revenue.

Despite the importance of ethanol production to South Dakota’s economy, our energy independence, and a majority of South Dakota’s population.