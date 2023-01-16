2 thoughts on “Congratulations to the new leadership team of the South Dakota Republican Party”

  2. This is an awesome team of leaders. All are already busy loyal Republicans. They are all excellent unifiers and communicators. They have volunteered to continue the high level of success of the South Dakota Republican Party.
    The best is indeed yet to come.

    Congratulations John, Mary, Marilyn and Brett. Thank you for stepping forward for our Republican family.

