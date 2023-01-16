Congratulations to the new leadership team of the South Dakota Republican Party January 16, 2023 @SoDakCampaigns From Facebook: Share this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
2 thoughts on “Congratulations to the new leadership team of the South Dakota Republican Party”
Congratulations to all!
This is an awesome team of leaders. All are already busy loyal Republicans. They are all excellent unifiers and communicators. They have volunteered to continue the high level of success of the South Dakota Republican Party.
The best is indeed yet to come.
Congratulations John, Mary, Marilyn and Brett. Thank you for stepping forward for our Republican family.