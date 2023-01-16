Guest Column: From One Legislator to Another by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

From One Legislator to Another

by Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman

“Politics is not a bad profession. If you succeed, there are many rewards; if you disgrace yourself, you can always write a book.”

– Ronald Reagan

It has been said most politicians have two favorite topics: politics and themselves. It’s a fair critique, but I’ve also found politicians are a reflection of ourselves, of our society, and you can learn a few things if you actually talk with one.

This past summer, I set out to have coffee with each of my new colleagues (34) in the state senate, thinking I might learn something. And I did. What I learned is that your state senators are a decent, caring bunch with a wide range of experiences. They were generous with their advice, and so I’ll share a few nuggets that other legislators, and voters, might find interesting.

First, “Maintain a good relationship with your colleagues and try not to take things personally.” A legislator who is “your greatest opponent on a bill today may be your greatest supporter on a bill tomorrow.” Listen to your heart and speak for what you think is right, but “be prepared to lose with grace and make some friends along the way.”

Second, every day in session can prove “exhilarating or frustrating,” and it’s often a little of each. Learn to embrace the stress as God’s way of reminding you it’s important. Stay grounded, learn to “cherish the experience, and you’ll be a better person for it.”

Third, “Speeches should be succinct, and where in disagreement, respectful.” No-one, I mean no-one, agrees with anyone on everything or everyone on anything. Where possible, avoid the use of cliches such as “drinking from a firehose” and resist the urge to “jump up like a jack-in-the-box at every opportunity.” A “little originality goes a long way” in a chamber full of redundancy.

Fourth, “Trust is crucial,” and the best way to build it is to simply prove yourself trustworthy. “Your word, your handshake should never be taken lightly,” as they are a reflection of you, of your character. It can take a long time to build trust, but it only takes a moment to break it.

Fifth, “There are many competing demands for your time,” so prioritize your family, faith and physical fitness. Sure, our work is important, and it demands personal sacrifices, but don’t sacrifice your family or your health upon the altar of public service.

And lastly, “Guard your vote jealously,” as that vote represents the collective voice of thousands of your constituents. Remember who and Whom you serve. “There are always rational reasons to vote Yes or No,” but in the end, your vote is between you and God, and you are alone with Him.

The author, Brent “B.R.” Hoffman, served a career in the military, surviving the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon. He’s a published author and occasional newspaper columnist. He currently serves as a state senator for District 9, which includes western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake.