In case you wanted to read the lawsuit filed in Federal Court by Julie Frye Mueller’s attorney Steve Haugaard…
Frye Mueller Lawsuit Complaint (1) by Pat Powers on Scribd
3 thoughts on “Federal Lawsuit filed by Frye Mueller against Lee Schoenbeck and the State Senate”
Pretty rich to see Steve Haugaard making a first amendment claim.
This from the guy who thought he could ban Yvonne Taylor from the State House for writing something he didn’t like, and was surprised when the federal judge slapped him with an injunction.
can you bring your own abuse charges to stop a group of people tasked by law with investigating abuse charges made against you?
Ephesians 6:12
“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the cosmic powers over this present darkness, against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly places.”
Yes, there is evil in the SD Legislature and Administration. They are trying to destroy the most conservative patriot in the Senate. I also hope Mr Schoenbeck is charged with making threats against her life when he called her a “dead cat”.